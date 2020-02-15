Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $400.89 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $208.82 million and approximately $400.89 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Crex24, TOKOK and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 208,848,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,848,528 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Crex24, Gate.io, BCEX, Coinbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Iquant, Coinsuper, CoinBene, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit, BW.com, CoinEx, FCoin, MXC, Bitrue, OKEx, C2CX, WazirX, DDEX, Binance, BitMax, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, TOKOK, OKCoin, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinPlace and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

