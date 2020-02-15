Paxos Standard Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

