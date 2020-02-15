PAYCENT Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $41,493.00 and $93,547.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

