PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, PayPie has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $98.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

