Paytomat Reaches Market Cap of $743,444.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $743,444.00 and $49,166.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

