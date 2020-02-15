PDATA One Day Volume Hits $2,683.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, PDATA has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One PDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a total market cap of $189,090.00 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,682,921 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

