PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $223,893.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $223,893.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 127,281,070,750 coins and its circulating supply is 88,081,070,750 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.