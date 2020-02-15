Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $74,167.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,924.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.74 or 0.04469849 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,999,942 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bitsane, BX Thailand, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, WEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

