Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.71 ($13.26).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.44) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09). The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,079.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 899.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

