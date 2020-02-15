Peony Trading 43.6% Lower This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $46,614.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,242,073 coins and its circulating supply is 2,122,245 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

