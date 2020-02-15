PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 6th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3,763.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.