Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,377 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 40,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Perficient worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $7,809,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,409,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $5,088,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,728,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $5,456,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.