Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,890 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of Perspecta worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 1,617,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,357. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

