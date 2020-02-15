PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.62 Billion

Analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to post $19.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.25 billion and the lowest is $19.00 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $78.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $78.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.94 billion to $82.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 201,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 99,030 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 544,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 464,241 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.