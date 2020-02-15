PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

PGTI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $967.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

