Phantasma Price Hits $0.0385 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $674,920.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.11 or 1.04958659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.