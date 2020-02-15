Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $755,051.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

