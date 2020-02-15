Phantomx (PNX) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $2,906.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.01228188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.