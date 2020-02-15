Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 709,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PHAT traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 30,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.