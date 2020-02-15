Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 178,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

