Phoenixcoin Trading 9% Higher This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $306,823.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.01224759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00046556 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00217536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

