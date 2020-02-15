Phore Price Hits $0.0878 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Phore has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006401 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,128,350 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

