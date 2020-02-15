PIBBLE Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $920,671.00 and approximately $63,926.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io.

The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

