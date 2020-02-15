Pillar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,081.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $17,081.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

