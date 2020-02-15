Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 336.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228,986 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Pinterest worth $53,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,979.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

