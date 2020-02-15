PiplCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,619.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,171,297 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

