Pirl 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,049.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $490,192.00 and approximately $7,049.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,055,792 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.