PIVX (PIVX) One Day Volume Tops $918,454.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. PIVX has a total market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $918,454.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Coinbe and Bittrex. In the last week, PIVX has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018107 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004868 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, BiteBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Graviex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Trade By Trade, Crex24 and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.