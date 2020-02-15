PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0157

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $582,939.00 and $301,968.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,924.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.26 or 0.04455249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

