Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 21,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 204,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 557,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 2,744,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

