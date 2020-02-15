Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Short Interest Update

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Plantronics by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Plantronics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plantronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,594,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

