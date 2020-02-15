PLATINCOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.77 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00048352 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,103,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

