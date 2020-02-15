PlayChip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $306.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

