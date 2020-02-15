PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $994,493.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

