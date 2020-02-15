PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $254.65 million and $4.97 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 265.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $615.40 or 0.06212718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00068125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009997 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars.

