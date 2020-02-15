PlayGame (PXG) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $280,252.00 and approximately $9,836.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

