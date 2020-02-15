PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $279,614.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $279,614.00 and $15,660.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.