Playkey Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,748.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $623,875.00 and approximately $22,748.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.