PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

