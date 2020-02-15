Polis Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $16,829.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,561,249 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

