Polybius (PLBT) Price Tops $2.61 on Top Exchanges

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Polybius has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $17,986.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00026299 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.