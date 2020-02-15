Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $19.94 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Polymath has a market cap of $19.94 million and $20.09 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00796944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,216,896 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Binance, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

