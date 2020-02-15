POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0010 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bit-Z, GDAC and LBank. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $868,297.00 and $118.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

