PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Tops $129,434.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,434.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00786991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069508 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,995,416,367 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.