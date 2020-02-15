Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

POR traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,731. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

