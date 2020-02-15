Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

