POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 408,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in POSCO by 148.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth $233,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 324.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,247. POSCO has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

