Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE PSTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 28,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

