PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,968.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.99 or 0.02718386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.04525104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00799049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00916649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00105938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009697 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00662210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,293,599 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

