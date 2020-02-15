Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.72 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $107.90 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Bittrex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 140% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Kucoin, TDAX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Huobi, Bithumb, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Binance, BX Thailand and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

